Adams returns to management in third Morecambe spell

Derek Adams has made his return to management following his eventful, albeit short-lived, third spell at Ross County.

The 48-year-old has made his way back to Morecambe, the side he said was "100 times better" than the Dingwall outfit he inherited last season.

Adams slammed the standard of Scottish football after County were defeated by Dundee in an extraordinary BBC interview in December, before leaving his post in February.

Upon his return to The Shrimps, he said: "Morecambe FC is a club I know well from my previous two spells at the football club, and I am looking forward to getting started.

"There is a lot of work to be done over the transfer window to get ready for the start of the new season, and I know the board of directors were looking for a manager who knows the football club and how it works.

"I’m delighted to come back and try and help the football club move forward again."