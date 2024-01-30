Adams powers Norwell boys basketball: Top South Shore sports performers for Jan. 29-Feb. 3

The winter high school regular season has passed the halfway point.

Follow all the action for this week right here.

Monday, Jan. 29

BOYS BASKETBALL

Norwell's Nick Adams scored 16 points in a 65-35 win over Plymouth South. Also starring for the Clippers: Jacob Stull (10 points), Ronan Coffey (9 points, 12 assists), Jackson Adams (7 points, 10 rebounds) and Ryan Lucarelli (5 points, 12 rebounds).

New Heights Charter sophomore guard Christian Dalton scored 17 of his 29 points in the second half and added 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals as the Phoenix overcame a 15-point second-half deficit in a 68-64 win over Dennis-Yarmouth. Khamari Gillings (10 points, 16 rebounds, 4 blocks), Ray Miller (9 points, 6 steals) and Marvens Laplante (11 points, 4 assists, 4 steals) also were key.

Marshfield's Giovanni Joseph scored 21 points in a 68-54 win over Duxbury. Mike Scully (19 points) and Jake Brilliant (13) also starred for the Rams. Duxbury's Zach Falls (19 points) and Liam Burns (15) were standouts in the loss.

Avon's Kevin Miranda Jr. (18 points, 6 assists, 3 steals) and Jordan Medeiros (16 points, 7 assists) starred in a 56-44 win over Diman.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Bridgewater's Jenella Jacobs had a game-high 17 points, and Mia Harrington added 11 in a 42-35 win over Cardinal Spellman. For the Cardinals, Lucy LaCara and Devyn DuBose each scored 10 points.

Norwell's Maddie Oliver had 23 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists in a 60-40 win over Dover-Sherborn. Alex Cassidy (14 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists), Reagan Dowd (10 points, 6 rebounds, 8 steals) and Holly Panttila (9 points) also starred for the Clippers.

Duxbury's Lyla Peters scored 12 points, and Skye Cerow added 9 in a 48-29 win over Marshfield. Haylie McPhee scored a game-high 14 points for the Rams in the loss.

Abington fell to Attleboro, 61-33, despite strong games from Ella Williamson (11 points) and Ava Williamson (10 points). Rebecca Rix was a defensive standout, taking three charges.

BOYS HOCKEY

Hingham (8-5-1) rode goals from Aiden Rotondo, Paul Dzavik and Cam McKenna to a 3-1 win over Duxbury. Brady Walsh scored for the Dragons (6-6-3), and goalie Anthony Rabeni made 40 saves.

Stoughton/Brockton's Gavin Summers scored in a 4-1 loss to Foxboro.

GIRLS HOCKEY

West/East Bridgewater's Caitlin Kelly scored her first varsity goal, and Mackenzie Whitman added a goal and an assist in a 3-2 loss to Leominster.

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Middleboro's Mia Lee-Bowens won the 55-meter hurdles in :8.46, and Isabel Wheeler won the high jump (5-4) as the Sachems (9-0) swept a tri-meet to claim their seventh South Shore League championship.

At Saturday's MSTCA Coaches Invitational, the Weymouth 4x800-meter relay team of Kate Carnes, Leah Glavin, Gracie Richard and Izzy Galusha set a meet record of 9:26.96, which is the 12th best time in the U.S. this season.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Middleboro's Bolu Sotonwa won the 2-mile in 10:11 as the Sachems (8-1) split a tri-meet.

GYMNASTICS

On Sunday, Braintree lost to Wellesley, 133.35-126.2, despite Abigail Kostas finishing second in the all-around (32.55) and second in the vault (8.4).

On Sunday, Hingham/Hull's Sienna Besser starred in a 136.05-132.7 loss to Hanover, winning floor exercise (9.0) and beam (8.9), tying for first on bars (8.6 with Hanover's Riley Clarke) and placing second on vault (8.55). Jadyn Molloy (Hanover) and Ava Pappone (Hingham/Hull) tied for first on vault (8.6).

