Adams no-hitter keeps Storm silent; Saber bats roll to 10-0 win

May 21—DEWITT — It was quite the season debut for Central DeWitt senior James Adams on Monday night as he no-hit the Camanche Storm in a five inning season opening win.

Adams did his job, striking out nine batters and allowing only one walk in a total team effort.

The bats followed suit, scoring in all five innings. Three in the first, one in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth to end the game early. They also added 10 hits including two from Adams.

Junior Kade Burzlaff led the day with three runs batted in.

The Sabers will be at home Friday night against Keokuk.

Sabers close out 4-2 win over Storm

DEWITT — Just to the south of the baseball diamond, the Central DeWitt softball team hosted Camanche in a close game.

The Sabers were the first to get on the board, plating three runs in the bottom of the third to jump ahead.

Camanche got a run to score in both the top of the fourth and fifth innings to make it a 3-2 game.

However, the Sabers got a run back in the bottom of the fifth and shut the door on the Storm to close out the win 4-2.

Camanche will be at home on Friday night, hosting Durant in a baseball/softball doubleheader.