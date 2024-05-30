Adams injury worry ahead of Wales summer tour

Wales wing Josh Adams has played just seven times for Cardiff this season [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Josh Adams has handed Wales head coach Warren Gatland an injury worry after withdrawing from Judgement Day.

The Cardiff wing pulled out of training on Thursday morning with a groin complaint and has been ruled out of the United Rugby Championship (URC) season finale against Ospreys.

Gatland is due to name his squad for Wales' summer fixtures - including Tests against South Africa and Australia - on Monday.

Cardiff assistant coach Richie Rees said: "We lost Josh in training, he's been struggling with his groin for the past few weeks and it may be a problem beyond this weekend."

Adams has played just seven games this season for Cardiff, having been beset by a persistent knee issue dating back to the World Cup quarter-final in September.

He had a quiet Six Nations for Wales having had to regularly have blood drained from his knee and has played just three times since that campaign.

"It's unfortunate for Josh but we can bring in Theo [Cabango] and it's a real opportunity for him," Rees said.

"He hasn't had the game time he may have wanted in South Africa and the games before that, but he showed what he can do against Ulster. When you talk about potential in Welsh rugby, he is right up there."

Cabango has been touted as a future Wales wing by his Cardiff coach Matt Sherratt, who compared the 22-year-old to Test regular Rio Dyer for pace and guile.

The Cardiff wing is eager to be the latest Arms Park product to make the step to international rugby this season.

"I've been proud to see so many friends get that call and the likes of Cam [Winnett], Alex Mann and Mason [Grady] have really taken to it," Cabango said.

"It's always been my dream to play for Wales. I guess this Saturday is a last chance to impress [before the summer] and getting that chance would be amazing.

"It's always a good challenge against Ospreys. It's usually pretty physical and they're desperate to get a play-off spot. But we've also got something to prove."