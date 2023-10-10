Adams comments on what it means to beat Packers
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams comments on what it means to beat the Green Bay Packers.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Robert Spillane intercepted Jordan Love twice on Monday night to lead the Raiders to the win in Las Vegas.
The entire Carlson crew flew to Las Vegas on Monday night for the Raiders' game against the Packers — which finally pit Daniel and Anders against each other.
The Packers and Raiders are both coming off losses.
The Raiders had a scare with their star receiver in Sunday's game.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski audits target shares after three weeks of the NFL season.
Davante Adams caught his first touchdown of the 2023 season earlier in the contest.
The Raiders star is out of the concussion protocol after a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit.
Chandler Jones has been away from the Raiders all season, and was placed on the non-football illness list.
The Steelers had a long trip home from Las Vegas.
Detroit hasn't won a division title since 1993, a streak that could end this season.
Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense looked much better on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
"That's the plan," said Watson as the Packers face a key early-season NFC North matchup.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The Broncos were still disappointing on offense in their first game with Sean Payton.
Love threw three touchdowns and Jones had 127 all-purpose yards.
