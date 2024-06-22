Adams on career highlight, 'McAdams' nickname and 'indescribable' anthem

[Getty Images]

Scotland striker Che Adams sat down with BBC Sport before Sunday's Euro 2024 group decider with Hungary.

Here are the best bits:

On potentially reaching Euro 2024 knockouts...

"It would go down as the highlight of my career, I think most of the boys would say that as well. To make history for the nation would be so special.

"It's our job to keep it under wraps and keep it to ourselves. There's so much pressure around everything in the tournament and getting out of the group.

"Everyone knows what's at stake. Everyone knows the job. We know what we've got to do and we're fully aware of how we can do it."

On becoming a rare non-Mc Scotland player to score at a major tournament...

"Most of the boys call me McAdams anyway so I think I'll be fine with that.

"Some days you score, some days you don't, it's part and parcel of football. To just be positive and get shots away is the main goal in any game.

"Going into the game on Sunday, we're going to be under pressure regardless."

On the support of the Tartan Army...

"With the fans giving us the extra boost, it made our job 10 times easier [against Switzerland].

"The national anthem before the game really pumped everyone up. It was indescribable really, the feeling that went through my body and all of our families watching.

"We're just looking forward to it again and we know the fans will be there again."

On facing Hungary...

"Every game is going to be tough at the Euros. It's in our hands now, we’ve just got to concentrate on what we've got to do. We're looking forward to it, everyone's excited.

"If we perform like we did the other night then we will be fine. I think there are many ways we can hurt [Hungary].

"We're a good team when we believe in ourselves and we're on the front foot like we were against Switzerland. We can cause problems for any team.

"They're quite physical, they like to put pressure on, they're quite a hard-working team, but so are we."