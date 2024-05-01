Adames homers twice with 4 RBIs, Brewers beat Rays 7-1 to take 2 of 3 in contentious series

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames homered twice with four RBIs and Colin Rea pitched six scoreless innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers over the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 on Wednesday in the finale of a contentious three-game series.

Milwaukee reliever Abner Uribe was suspended for six games and starter Freddy Peralta for five by Major League Baseball for their roles in a brawl on Tuesday night. Rays outfielder Jose Siri was suspended for three games, and Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy for two. All four also were fined.

Murphy started his suspension on Wednesday, leaving associate manager Rickie Weeks to lead the team. Siri's suspension was cut to two games as part of an agreement, and he served the first game Wednesday. Uribe and Peralta can continue to play until their appeals are resolved.

Playing against his former team, Adames hit a solo homer in the third off Zach Eflin (1-4) and a three-run drive in the seventh against Erasmo Ramírez for his fifth big league two-homer game.

“I just try to win every day. It doesn’t matter who’s in the other dugout," Adames said. “Obviously, when you see familiar faces, it makes it more fun.”

Rea (3-0) gave up four hits over six innings with two walks and six strikeouts in a 99-pitch outing — his highest pitch count since July 25, 2016, for San Diego at Toronto.

“I felt like I could have kept going,” Rea said. “I definitely had some chances to put them away earlier. We got ahead and then I kind of wasted some pitches.”

Bryan Hudson, Uribe and Thyago Vieira finished a five-hitter, and the Brewers took two of three from the Rays.

Umpires made Vieira change his glove due to a problem with its color combination.

“He did have it on last night. I think what happened is things kind of sped up on them last night when he got in there," Weeks said. "They couldn’t really address it right then and there.”

William Contreras hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the third off Elfin, who allowed three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Eflin is 0-3 in his last five starts.

Tampa Bay went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left nine guys on base.

“We’re just not getting it done. That big hit is really tough to come by right now," manager Kevin Cash said.

Tampa Bay finished a 1-5 trip.

“We just didn’t do many things very well. We just got beat. Outplayed and outperformed in really every aspect," Cash said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: OF Josh Lowe, expected to return from an oblique strain, is dealing with hamstring tightness and will head to Triple-A Durham, where he is expected to play on Thursday, Cash said. … INF Isaac Paredes was out of the lineup due to body and arm soreness.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Aaron Civale (2-2, 5.06 ERA) starts Friday against the visiting New York Mets

Brewers: RHP Joe Ross (1-3, 5.40) starts Friday at the Chicago Cubs, who send RHP Hayden Wesneski (2-0, 0.87) to the mound.

