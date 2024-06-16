Adames homers, Perkins throws out tying run at the plate as Brewers edge Reds 5-4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and Milwaukee threw out the tying run at the plate to end the game and beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Sunday.

Brewers center fielder Blake Perkins threw out Stuart Fairchild at the home when he was trying to score from second on Santiago Espinal’s bloop hit. Catcher William Contreras remained down for several seconds after applying the tag, but he got up and appeared fine while participating in the Brewers’ postgame celebration.

The Brewers won two of three from Cincinnati this weekend and have taken each of the last eight series with the Reds. The Brewers lead the NL Central by 6 ½ games over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cincinnati wasted a thrilling performance from Elly De La Cruz, who homered, tripled and scored three runs. One of those runs came when he raced all the way home from second on Colin Rea’s errant pickoff attempt in the third inning.

De La Cruz tripled and scored in the first inning and hit a leadoff homer off Jared Koenig in the eighth. Spencer Steer also homered for the Reds.

Milwaukee trailed 3-0 before rallying in the middle innings.

The Brewers scored their first run in the fifth when Joey Ortiz hit a leadoff double, advanced to third on a Sal Frelick single and came home when Jackson Chourio grounded out.

After William Contreras singled and Christian Yelich walked to start the sixth inning, the Reds removed starter Frankie Montas and brought Lucas Sims (1-3) in from the bullpen.

Adames sent Sims’ first pitch over the center-field wall, a 421-foot shot that gave the Brewers their first lead of the day.

The Brewers extended their lead to 5-3 in the seventh as Yelich’s two-out bunt single to the right side scored Brice Turang from third.

De La Cruz made it a one-run game again in the eighth by sending a 1-1 pitch from Jared Koenig over the left-field wall.

The Reds put runners on the corners later in the eighth, but center fielder Blake Perkins made a diving catch of a Jonathan India liner to preserve Milwaukee’s lead.

Cincinnati put the tying run in scoring position again with one out in the ninth when Fairchild hit a grounder to Adames, whose wild throw to first enabled the batter to reach second.

Trevor Megill retired TJ Friedl on a pop fly to Adames and intentionally walked De La Cruz before facing Espinal. Perkins caught the ball on one hop and fired a throw to the plate that didn’t make a single bounce before reaching Contreras at the plate.

Rea (6-2) allowed three runs – two earned – along with four hits and one walk in six innings. Rea’s six strikeouts matched his season high.

Megill recorded his 13th save in 14 opportunities.

Trainer’s Room

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said RHP J.B. Bukauskas (right lat) felt discomfort the day after pitching an inning in a rehabilitation appearance Thursday with Triple-A Nashville. Bukauskas underwent imaging on Saturday and is awaiting the result. … Brewers LHP DL Hall (left knee) threw two shutout innings Sunday for Nashville. … Brewers RHP Jakob Junis (right shoulder) is pitching a simulated game Monday in Arizona.

Up Next

Reds: Open a three-game series at Pittsburgh: RHP Carson Spiers (0-0, 2.33) starts for the Reds and RHP Paul Skenes (3-0, 2.43) pitches for the Pirates on Monday.

Brewers: Begin a seven-game trip with a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. RHP Carlos Rodriguez (0-1, 4.91) starts for the Brewers and RHP José Soriano (4-5, 3.48) pitches for the Angels on Monday.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.