Adam Yates gains crushing UAE Tour win

Paris (AFP) - British climber Adam Yates pulverised the opposition on the tough, final ascent of stage three of the UAE Tour, winning by over a minute and taking the overall race lead on Tuesday.

His compatriot Chris Froome the four-time Tour de France winner again struggled on his comeback from injuries, and was paced home over 10 minutes adrift on the day.

The 27-year-old Yates of Mitchelton-Scott is also making his 2020 debut and looks favourite to win in a competitive field after his stunning attack from 6km out at the end of a warm day with temperatures passing 30C.

"I attacked maybe a little too early, but in the end I felt good," said Yates, whose win gives him a 1min 07sec lead in the overall.

"A minute is a lot, but we have to do this climb again, and maybe my legs won't be so good then," Yates said in reference to stage five.

"Also tomorrow I heard a rumour there are going to be crosswinds, so we'll see."

Yates was followed up the final 10.6km Jebell Hafeet climb at a 7 percent gradient by a trio of challengers with Slovenian prodigy Tadej Pogacar finishing 1min 03sec adrift.

Astana's Alexey Lutsenko was third at 1min 30sec accompanied by up-and-coming Frenchman David Gaudu.

Yates came fourth at the 2016 Tour de France and is targeting the Grand Boucle this summer where he will lead the Australian team ahead of his brother Simon.

Wednesday's flat stage, the fourth of seven, is a 173km run to Dubai City Walk where a mass bunch sprint is expected.