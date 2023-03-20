Adam Yates among the injured in crash-marred opener at Volta a Catalunya

Adam Yates crashes on stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya

Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) was among the injured list of riders who crashed in the finale of stage 1 at the Volta a Catalunya into Sant Feliu de Guíxols on Monday.

Yates got back on his bike and finished the 164.6km stage more than ten minutes behind the day's winner Primož Rogič (Jumbo-Visma) and runner-up Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), effectively ending his bid for a top place in the overall classification at the seven-day race.

"Unfortunately Adam Yates was caught up in a crash in the final kilometers at Volta a Catalunya but thankfully escaped with abrasions and could finish the stage. Hope the rest of the riders involved are OK," UAE Team Emirates confirmed.

Yates, who won the overall title in the 2021 edition, rolled across the finish line with visible cuts and scrapes through his jersey that was torn across his left shoulder and down the left side of his back.

The sudden crash happened after a touch of wheels within six kilometres to go on the right side of the road, along a straight section, as Ineos Grenadiers and Soudal-QuickStep led the field into Sant Feliu de Guíxols.

Also among the riders who crashed were Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ), Chris Hamilton (Team DSM), Kristian Sbaragli (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Dario Cataldo (Trek-Segafredo).

Trek-Segafredo rider Cataldo was a non-finisher after appearing to have received the worst of the crash. Live footage showed him lying on the left side of the road speaking with medical staff as they treated his injuries. He was then taken to the hospital for further assessment and treatment.

The official race communique said Cataldo had multiple fractures, a pulmonary contusion and pneumothorax, and was taken to the hospital. Trek-Segafaredo later confirmed the extent of his injuries to include a fractured left femoral head and right hip fracture, along with two spinal fractures, several broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a broken left collarbone.

Sbaragli finished the race with visible road rash on the left side, and Hamilton remounted and finished the race with visible facial lacerations. He and Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic), who also finished with a bloodied face, were examined at the hospital.

Team DSM's general classification leader Romain Bardet said the opening stage was chaotic and that while there were splits in the field following the crash, he managed to find his way back to the front to finish 11th.

"It was quite a hectic first stage, especially in the final today," Bardet said. "In the final, there were quite a few crashes with Chris involved in one of them for us unfortunately. After help from the guys with the early positioning, I managed to stay with the top riders at the finish on the uphill sprint."

Unfortunately @AdamYates7 was caught up in a crash in the final kilometers at #VoltaCatalunya102 , but thankfully escaped with abrasions and could finish the stage.Hope the rest of the riders involved are ok 🙏#UAETeamEmirates #WeAreUAE pic.twitter.com/YhPLtCqNBOMarch 20, 2023

