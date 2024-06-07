All about Adam Wharton

[Getty Images]

In January, Adam Wharton was playing in a Blackburn Rovers side struggling in the Championship. Five months later, the 20-year-old is heading to Euro 2024 after being included in Gareth Southgate's 26-man England squad for the tournament in Germany.

Wharton signed for Crystal Palace from Blackburn for £18m, with add-ons taking it to £22m, on 1 February this year.

The transfer deadline day recruit had a difficult first game. Introduced as a substitute against Palace's rivals Brighton, the ball was taken from him in move that led to the Seagulls taking a 3-0 lead. The match ended 4-1.

However, since that game, Wharton has gone from strength to strength and started the past 15 matches, picking up three assists and becoming a key part in Oliver Glasner's new 3-4-3 formation.

He made his debut for the England Under-21 side in March after initially being called up to the England Under-20s and now, after an impressive senior debut against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday, the midfielder has earned himself a place on the plane to Euro 2024.

