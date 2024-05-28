Adam Wallin falls to an eighth place tie at NCAA Men’s Golf Championship

Ohio State men’s golfer, Adam Wallin, entered the final round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship with a two-stroke lead with designs of winning the first national title for an OSU golfer since Clack Burroughs took the trophy home in 1985.

In the end, there was a little rough patch in the middle of his round that cost him a chance at a title. Wallin posted a 4-over par for his round, dropping him into a tie for eighth place at 1-under par, just two strokes back of individual winner, Hiroshi Tai, from Georgia Tech.

It’s still one whale of a showing for the Buckeye golfer, and the first time an Ohio State player finished inside the top ten since 1995.

First Buckeye Top 10 at the NCAA Championship since 1995. Congrats Adam! 👏 pic.twitter.com/3aUod5VV7z — Ohio State Mens Golf (@OhioStateMGOLF) May 28, 2024

Wallin isn’t done either. He will now turn his attention towards helping his team get through match play against Vanderbilt on Tuesday as one of five golfers that will need to win three of five contests in match play.

