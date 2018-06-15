Adam Wainwright pulls off epic prank on former teammate during game

Cardinals veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright is putting his time on the disabled list to good use.

During the Cardinals-Padres game in St. Louis Wednesday, he picked up his prank war with former teammate and current Padres coach Skip Schumaker right where it left off.

This is my good friend, former teammate, ⁦@Padres⁩ coach, and ⁦@Cardinals⁩ legend Skip Schumaker. He was worried about me being skinny in San Diego so he had food charged and delivered to my room at 6:15…a.m! Just wanted to show my appreciation. #payback #getawayday pic.twitter.com/9kutglO1wu — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) June 14, 2018





Somehow, Wainwright obtained Schumaker’s street clothes – that he presumably had to wear home from the park – from his locker and ironed on his own last name and number. He even added the “MLB Authentic” logo just under the collar for accuracy’s sake.

His work wasn’t complete without adding his number to the back of Schumaker’s slacks.

And the funny thing is… that’s not a jersey. It’s a white, short sleeve, button down shirt. But it looked so much like a Jersey I threw the mlb authentic logo on there! — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) June 14, 2018





Wainwright even added a couple inscriptions on the jersey. One reads, “To Skip, my biggest fan,” and the other, “Now we’re even.”

Story Continues

As Wainwright wrote in his tweet, the prank was in response to Schumaker sending room service to his hotel room during a series in San Diego at the crack of dawn. The war goes back years, and earlier battles included Wainwright hiding dirty diapers in Schumaker’s car.

We have a good feeling this won’t be the last we hear of the Wainwright-Schumaker battle.