Adam Wainwright ends 18-year MLB career ‘because I got a puppy’

Photograph: Jeff Curry/USA Today Sports

Adam Wainwright managed to survive 18 years amid the grueling schedule of Major League Baseball before a puppy ended his career.

The 42-year-old called time on his long career at the end of the 2023 season after 478 games, 2,202 strikeouts, three All-Star appearances and a World Series title with the St Louis Cardinals, his only major league team.

People keep asking me if I’m officially retired. Well, here is my official retirement paperwork that we turned in to the @Cardinals and @MLBPA. Retired? Absolutely, for all the best reasons. Will send more later. Love y’all. pic.twitter.com/yxCvgFjFdz — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) October 30, 2023

But when he lodged his official retirement papers to Major League Baseball, rather than listing health concerns or the opportunity to enjoy his $182m in career earnings, he gave his reason for stepping away from the game as “Because I got a puppy”.

Wainwright promised his children they would get a family dog when he retired from baseball and the Cardinals presented the Wainwrights with a Lagotto Romagnolo puppy during a ceremony before their final home game of the season on 1 October. Wainwright’s wife, Jenny, named the puppy Louie.

It is unclear if Louie wants to follow his adopted father into professional sports.