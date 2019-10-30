Adam Vinatieri wins AFC special teams player of week

The Colts never lost faith in Adam Vinatieri, during his early season struggles.

He’s rewarding that now, coming back to kick the way they’re used to.

The elder kicker was named AFC special teams player of the week, after hitting a pair of long field goals in their 15-13 win over the Broncos.

The 46-year-old Vinatieri hit a 51-yard game-winner with 22 seconds left, and a 55-yarder earlier in the game, showing he still has plenty of leg.