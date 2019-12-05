Adam Vinatieri says, “If I can go, I’ll go,” but it’s uncertain whether he can go

Adam Vinatieri faced a lot of questions Thursday. He didn’t have many answers.

That’s the kind of season it’s been for the Colts kicker.

Vinatieri has not missed a game since Super Bowl XLIV to end the 2009 season, but he has experienced increased discomfort in his left knee.

He underwent an MRI on Wednesday and a Thursday afternoon meeting was expected to provide direction on his immediate — and possibly his long-term — future. If Vinatieri’s season is over, the reality is his career also could be over.

“I don’t know yet,” Vinatieri said Thursday of playing this season, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59, “but I’m hoping so. Hoping I feel well enough to go. But again, we will be able to talk to the docs today to see what it is and what’s going on.”

Vinatieri first appeared on the injury report Wednesday. He missed practice Thursday.

Vinatieri initially developed discomfort in his left knee during training camp. He “got it kind of under control” after missing a couple of weeks.

But the pain returned this week and “was a little bit more sharp than it was before.”

“Listen, guys go through stuff all the time,” Vinatieri said. “I’ve been able to play through stuff. We’ll be all right.”

Vinatieri said his immediate future is a group decision with the doctors, trainers and coaches, but “if I can go, I’ll go.”

The Colts claimed Chase McLaughlin off waivers from the 49ers, and Vinatieri seemed to cast doubt about whether he would return this season.

“I don’t have an answer for you on that,” Vinatieri said. “I don’t know.”