Adam Vinatieri says he was working out 'demons,' not contemplating retirement

After missing a pair of extra points on Sunday, Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri told reporters to expect to hear from him Monday, leading to speculation that the 46-year-old planned to announce his retirement.

Vinatieri’s statement never arrived. In its place came a vote of confidence from head coach Frank Reich.

"Adam is our kicker,” Reich told reporters. “We have zero concern. He's not only our kicker, he's a key leader on our team.”

‘None of us should assume stuff’

On Tuesday, Vinatieri did speak with reporters and said that he never contemplated retirement.

“No,” Vinatieri said Tuesday when asked if he was thinking about retirement. ... “When I walked out saying I'll talk to you guys on Monday, I just needed a little bit more time. Like I said, none of us should assume stuff.”

The 24-year NFL veteran explained that he mentioned Monday because he was mistakenly thinking that the Colts locker room would be open to media on Monday, a years-long policy that has recently changed.

Adam Vinatieri insisted on Tuesday that he wasn't contemplating retirement after missing five kicks in the first two weeks of the season. (Getty)

It’s not an account that jibes with a report from The Athletic’s Stephen Holder, who reported on Sunday that he reminded Vinatieri that there was no scheduled media time in the Colts locker room on Monday and that Vinatieri reiterated that media would hear from him regardless.

Just grabbed Adam Vinatieri was he headed to the bus. He said “you’ll here from me tomorrow.” I told him we don’t see him tomorrow. And he said, “Yeah, you will.” — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) September 15, 2019

‘Get the demons out’

But Vinatieri insisted on Tuesday that he simply wanted some time to clear his head before speaking with media members.

“Sometimes we all need a little time to decompress, I needed a little extra time," Vinatieri said. “Little time to clear my mind. ... I'm going to work this week to get the demons out and be clear-headed on Sunday.”

