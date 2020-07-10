Free agent kicker Adam Vinatieri still doesn’t know if he’s going to play this year.

If he ends up with the Colts, he might have to rent, however.

According to Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star, Vinatieri puts his home in suburban Carmel, Ind. on the market this week.

The 12,285 square-foot home, sits on 14.58 acres and has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an indoor pool, exercise room, sauna, home theater, five-car garage, greenhouse and woods outside. He bought it for $1.3 million in 2012, and is listing it for $2.25 million.

The 47-year-old Vinatieri is coming off an injury marred season, in which he missed a league-high 14 kicks. The Colts have left the door open for a possible return, signing undrafted rookie Rodrigo Blankenship to compete with Chase McLaughlin for the time being.

Vinatieri told Mike Chappell of Fox59.com in April that he’d like to kick again, pending his rehab. He was on track to be recovered from last year’s knee problems in June, but the COVID-19 pandemic closing many facilities has complicated the process.

“If I can’t make it back, it is what it is,’’ Vinatieri said. “I’d like to play again, but if not, that’s part of the deal. If after 24 years you’re not at peace with what you’ve done in your career, then you’re a jackass. What more? I always wanted to be a good father and a good husband. Football is what I do, it doesn’t define me.

“Saying that, my definition of Adam Vinatieri the football player is he’s had a pretty good run. If it’s not in the cards and I’m not coming back — and I’m not saying that — then, yes, I’ll be at peace.”

Players sell houses all the time — Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford put his on the market this offseason because it was surrounded by water and his family has small children — but Vinatieri’s lack of contract could make this real estate transaction more telling.

Adam Vinatieri puts Indiana house on the market originally appeared on Pro Football Talk