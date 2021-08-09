Adam Vinatieri photobombs Tom Brady, Peyton Manning at Hall of Fame ceremony

The GOAT pic: Vinatieri photobombs Brady, Manning at HOF ceremony originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Adam Vinatieri was in the right place at the right time again Sunday night.

The retired New England Patriots and Colts kicker was in Canton, Ohio, to celebrate former Indianapolis teammate Peyton Manning being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Vinatieri's other former teammate, Tom Brady, was in attendance as well -- which led to a terrific photo Vinatieri shared Sunday night on Instagram of him photobombing the two legendary quarterbacks.

Instagram/@vinatieri

Looks like Vinatieri split the uprights yet again.

"Thanks to these two guys I have four Super Bowl rings, best photo bomb ever!" Vinatieri wrote in the caption. "Congratulations Peyton on your Hall of Fame career! @tombrady"

Vinatieri booted the game-winning field goal in two of the Patriots' first three Super Bowl victories and helped them get there in the 2001 playoffs with two clutch kicks in the "Snow Bowl" against the Oakland Raiders. So, Brady also has his kicker to thank for three of his seven rings.

The same goes for Manning: Vinatieri made 14 of 15 field goal attempts during Indy's Super Bowl run in the 2006 playoffs and scored all 15 of the Colts' points in a divisional-round win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Vinatieri will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2025, and while only two pure kickers are in Canton (Jan Stanerud and Morten Andersen), "Iceman" is a strong bet to become the third after a legendary 24-year career split between the Patriots (14 seasons) and Colts (10 seasons).