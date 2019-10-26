Adam Vinatieri has only missed once since Week Two retirement talk

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri missed two field goals and three extra points in the first two weeks of the season, leading to talk that he could retire. But the Colts talked him out of it, and that has proven to be wise.

Since Week Two, Vinatieri has only missed one field goal, and no extra points.

The 46-year-old Vinatieri has made so many big kicks in so many big games in his career that it’s hard to believe he could ever lose confidence, but he did seem to need a confidence boost early in the season. Whatever the issue was, he seems back to his old self.

Vinatieri turns 47 on December 28, the day before the Colts’ final game of the season, and if he plays in this game he’ll be just the third player in NFL history (after George Blanda and Morten Andersen) to play at age 47. Despite concerns in the first two weeks of the season, there’s now little doubt that Vinatieri will be there in Week 17.