Adam Vinatieri has “little bit of a knee issue”

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri has “a little bit of a knee issue,” coach Frank Reich said Friday.

Vinatieri has missed the past two training camp practices and was held out of Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Bills.

Reich characterized the injury as not “anything that was going to be a problem.”

Vinatieri, 46, is entering his 24th NFL season, his 13th with the Colts.

Cole Hedlund, an undrafted rookie, took over kicking duties in Vinatieri’s absence Thursday. Hedlund made field goals of 42, 44 and 25 and his only extra point.

The Colts continue to evaluate injuries to receiver Parris Campbell and linebacker Ben Banogu, Reich said. Both players have hamstring issues.

Campbell has missed the past seven days of camp practices, while Banogu has sat out the past six practices.