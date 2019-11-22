Adam Vinatieri kicks FG on last play of first half to forge 10-10 tie

DeAndre Hopkins is one of the best receivers in the NFL. He earned All-Pro honors the past two seasons.

So you would think defenses would know where No. 10 is at all times.

Somehow, the Colts blew the coverage on Hopkins late in the first half, leaving him standing all alone in the end zone for as easy of a 35-yard touchdown as you’ll ever see.

Hopkins’ score with 1:53 left in the second quarter gave the Texans a 10-7 lead, but Adam Vinatieri kicked a 36-yard field goal on the final play of the half. Thus, the teams went into the locker room deadlocked at 10-10.

The Colts got their touchdown after an interception by cornerback Kenny Moore on a Deshaun Watson pass. Indianapolis used seven plays to go the 42 yards to the end zone, with Jacoby Brissett scoring on a 5-yard run.

It was Watson’s first interception at home since Week Six of 2018 against Buffalo, snapping a streak of 303 pass attempts without an interception at home. That was the longest active streak in the NFL, according to NFL Research.

Watson is 10-of-15 for 116 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Hopkins has three catches for 41 yards and the score.

Brissett is 13-for-18 for 104 yards. T.Y. Hilton appears on a pitch count, with three catches for 18 yards.