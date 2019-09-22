Adam Vinatieri hits first field goal, sort of

Adam Vinatieri walked onto the field for a 49-yard field goal attempt, and Colts fans were raucous in their support of him.

Then he promptly banged it off the left upright.

The good news was, it then bounced through for a 3-0 Colts lead over the Falcons, allowing Vinatieri and his home fans to exhale.

The elder kicker has missed five kicks in the first two weeks, and it appeared he was on his way to a sixth.

But sometimes, when you’re the leading scorer in NFL history, the ball bounces your way