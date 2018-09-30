Adam Vinatieri becomes NFL's all-time leading field goal kicker

The Indianapolis Colts lost in bizarre fashion to the Houston Texans on Sunday, but it will be a day to remember for kicker Adam Vinatieri.

The Colts kicker hit a 42-yard field goal in the second quarter of Houston’s 37-34 win for his 566th career field goal. The score moved him past Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen for the all-time career lead in field goals.

Adam Vinatieri sets one record, on verge on another

Vinatieri tallied two field goals and two extra points Sunday, giving him 2,519 career points, putting him 26 points behind Andersen to become the league’s all-time leading scorer.

The 45-year-old kicker is still a model of consistency, having hit 8-of-9 field goals this season with his only miss coming from 55 yards.

With his sterling résumé that includes game-winning kicks in two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, Viantieri looks a safe bet to join Andersen as a rare kicking specialist to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Adam Vinatieri added another remarkable feat to his sterling kicking résumé Sunday, passing Morten Andersen to become the NFL’s all-time leading field goal kicker. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

