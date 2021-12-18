Adam Vinatieri to bang the anvil ahead of Colts vs. Patriots

The NFL’s all-time leading scorer, kicker Adam Vinatieri, will bang the anvil ahead of the Week 15 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

A pre-game tradition that started just a few years ago, Vinatieri’s presence on Saturday night is a significant one. Given that his career is split between the Patriots and Colts over two-plus decades, it makes sense to have Vinny bang the anvil.

The NFL's all-leading scorer, Adam Vinatieri, will bang the anvil before Saturday night's Colts-Patriots game at Lucas Oil Stadium, per @JimIrsay. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 16, 2021

Vinatieri spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Patriots, helping them win three Super Bowls while cementing his status as a legend in Foxboro. He spent the next 14 seasons with the Colts before announcing his retirement in May.

The three-time First-Team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler holds several NFL records as of his retirement including:

Most consecutive field goals made (44)

Most combined regular season and postseason games played (397)

Most career field goals made (599)

Most career field goals attempted (715)

Most career points (2,673)

There is certainly some significance to Vinatieri banging the anvil on Saturday night as the Colts are hoping it will give them a little extra juice in a must-win game.

