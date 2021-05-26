Adam Vinatieri announces retirement after 24 NFL seasons

Barry Werner
·2 min read
Well, the five-year count to Canton can finally start for Adam Vinatieri and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The amazing kicker for the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts went on the show of former teammate Pat McAfee Wednesday to announce his retirement from the NFL … after 24 seasons.

Vinatieri joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 1996 out of South Dakota State. He played 10 seasons with New England and was a member of the Colts for 14 seasons.

A four-time Super Bowl winner — three with the Patriots and one with the Colts — he has the most Super Bowl wins by a kicker. He is also the only player to score 1,000 points for two different teams.

Vinatieri is the NFL’s all-time leading scorer and a four-time Super Bowl champion as Pat McAfee’s account tweeted.

Per ESPN.com:

Vinatieri, 48, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro pick three times, scored 2,673 points for the New England Patriots and Indianapolis, where he played his final 14 seasons.

He made 29 game-winning kicks in his career, with three of them coming with the Patriots from 1996 to 2005. He made a game winner in blizzard-like conditions against Oakland in the 2001 AFC playoffs and made game-winning field goals in Super Bowls XXXVI and XXXVIII. No kicker has more Super Bowl rings than Vinatieri’s four — three with the Patriots and one with the Colts.

