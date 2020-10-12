Adam Trautman, Malcolm Roach among surprise Saints inactives vs. Chargers

The big headlines for the New Orleans Saints inactive list are the names dressing out: starters including defensive end Marcus Davenport, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, tight end Jared Cook, and left guard Andrus Peat will join their teammates on the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Los Angeles Chargers.

But what’s a little more interesting is who didn’t dress for this Week 5 prime-time game. Two prominent rookies, tight end Adam Trautman and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, are each healthy scratches. Trautman has been playing often and led the team in snaps played at tight end just two weeks ago, but he’ll be replaced on Monday night by practice squad call-up Garrett Griffin. Roach, one of two rookies to play 100-plus snaps in the first four games, is also taking a backseat to last year’s breakout Shy Tuttle.

Additionally, the Saints are activating wide receiver Austin Carr from the practice squad. Returns specialist Deonte Harris was ruled out with a hamstring injury, and while the logical choice to replace him on punts and kickoffs would be rookie wideout Marquez Callaway — one of the best punt returners in college football the last few years — the Saints may have liked what they’ve seen out of Carr better in practice. He’s rehearsed the role with Callaway and Harris before.

If nothing else, maybe he’s a buffer between Alvin Kamara and the kicking game should Callaway make a mistake. The Saints shouldn’t be putting their most important player in the kicking game. We’ll find out at kickoff in just an hour or so.