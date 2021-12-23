Adam Trautman joins Juwan Johnson on Saints COVID-19 reserve list

That’s not ideal. The New Orleans Saints lost another tight end to the league’s COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday, sidelining tight end Adam Trautman just days after Juwan Johnson entered COVID-19 protocols. And that’s on top of the previous loss of Garrett Griffin, who was designated to injured reserve for three weeks with a hamstring injury.

It leaves just one healthy tight end on the Saints’ 53-man roster: Nick Vannett. Expect Ethan Wolf to be elevated from the practice squad for Monday night’s game with the Miami Dolphins if neither Trautman nor Johnson receive the green light to play.

If he weren’t starting at quarterback these days, it would make sense for Taysom Hill to spent more minutes lining up at tight end, running routes and throwing blocks. But with Jameis Winston out for the season and Trevor Siemian’s limitations pretty clearly exposed (and the Saints hesitant to even dress Ian Book on game days), Hill will remain under center.

