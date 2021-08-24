Adam Trautman carted off with lower-leg injury
The Saints have Adam Trautman at the top of the depth chart at tight end. They will hope he stays there after a brief appearance in Monday night’s preseason game against the Jaguars resulted in an unceremonious exit.
Trautman was carted off in the first quarter with what appeared to be a lower-leg injury.
Trautman played 15 games with six starts last season after the Saints drafted him in the third round. He made 15 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown.
In Sean Payton’s tenure in New Orleans, the Saints have the sixth-most receiving yards by tight ends in the NFL and the fourth-most receiving touchdowns by tight ends.
Ethan Wolf and Nick Vannett are playing the position now with Trautman in the training room.
Cornerback Brian Poole left limping after a first quarter punt and was being examined in the blue medical tent.
