Adam Thielen “very happy” with progress of hamstring

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has felt ready to go before, only to find out he wasn’t.

So while he’s feeling optimistic about returning to the field this week, he’s learned to take a shorter view.

“Right now, I’m just taking it one day at a time, just focusing on the day,” Thielen said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “[Thursday’s practice] was a win for me and getting back out there. . . . Everything has gone well so far and [I am] very happy with the progression. We’ll see how [Friday] goes.”

Thielen has practiced on a limited basis the last two days. He initially injured his right hamstring on Oct. 20, missed a game, tried to come back, but didn’t make it through a quarter and has missed the last four straight.

“I just wasn’t ready to go,” he said of his previous attempt to play. “I couldn’t do my job at the way I needed to do it to be successful or to even help this team. So, if I can’t go 100 percent, I can’t do my job, I can’t play.”

The Vikings have won four of the six games since he was initially hurt, though they’d obviously welcome him back as games get more significant.