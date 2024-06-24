Adam Thielen tells Barstool Sports that he was almost traded during time with Vikings

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen had one of the best runs in franchise history. As it turns out, he was almost traded during it to one of the winningest teams in the league in recent memory.

During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ podcast Pardon My Take, Thielen highlighted that he was almost a New England Patriot. He mentioned it came in the offseason, after which he was caught arguing with Bill Belichick, who was the coach and general manager of the Patriots at the time.

Thielen suggested that maybe it “left a good impression” on the future Hall of Fame coach.

Thielen wouldn’t be traded, though, and was eventually released by the team due to salary cap reasons. Minnesota’s native son would find his way down to the Carolina Panthers, where he spent the 2023 season with mild success.

With rookie Bryce Young, Adam Thielen would record his first 100+ catch and 1,000+ yard receiving season since 2018. He hopes to see those numbers replicated as his new team builds a new offense for Young under new head coach Dave Canales.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire