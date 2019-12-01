Adam Thielen surprisingly ruled out for Monday night game against Seahawks

The Minnesota Vikings will be missing one of their biggest playmakers during a big matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13. Receiver Adam Thielen was surprisingly ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old Thielen has not played since Week 9 due to the injury. Thielen expressed optimism Friday that he would return for Monday’s game against Seattle, but the situation changed Sunday.

Without Thielen, the Vikings will once again rely on Stefon Diggs and Kyle Rudolph to carry the receivers. The team will also hit the Seahawks with a heavy dose of Dalvin Cook.

While Minnesota has played well without Thielen, the team really could have used him in a tough game against Seattle. The Seahawks sit at 9-2, while the Vikings are 8-3. Both teams are fighting for a playoff spot in the NFC. The matchup could determine seeding down the road.

In eight games, Thielen has 27 receptions for 391 yards and six touchdowns.

