Adam Thielen: Stefon Diggs trade was a bummer

The Vikings fielded a potent receiving duo over the last few years, but they opted to break it up this offseason by trading Stefon Diggs to the Bills.

It was not a development that brought a smile to the face of the other half of the tandem. Adam Thielen said he ” learned so much from [Diggs] as far as a receiver, how to run routes, different things like that” over the years and that he’s going to miss their partnership in the future.

“Obviously, it’s a bummer that he’s not here because it was such a fun duo to be able to work off one another and things like that, whether it be practice or games,” Thielen said on KFAN, via the Pioneer Press. “So, I’m definitely going to miss that, but it will be fun to see him have success somewhere else.”

The Vikings signed Tajae Sharpe to go with Bisi Johnson as options to work with Thielen. They also have 12 draft picks, including two first-round selections, that could be used to further build out the group.

