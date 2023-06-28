Adam Thielen: You can see why they drafted Bryce No. 1 overall

Bryce Young, the first overall pick from the 2023 NFL draft, has yet to take a meaningful snap for the Carolina Panthers, but has already impressed some of the best in the league.

One new teammate of his is wide receiver Adam Thielen, who spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl twice and set the record for most consecutive games with at least 100 receiving yards with eight.

Recently, Thielen spoke about Young and shared his thoughts on the rookie quarterback.

“I’m excited to start preparing and going battle with him,” said Thielen. “It was such a great start of OTA’s and minicamp, and you could see why they drafted him No. 1 overall and traded up to get him. There’s a reason for that and you could see it day in and day out. I’m just excited to continue to progress with him and as a team.”

Such high praise from an accomplished quarterback is something Young should not take lightly. In such a weak division, Young and the Panthers have a good shot and contending for a playoff spot in 2023.

.@Panthers WR Adam Thielen discussed how he can't wait for this season in Carolina and QB Bryce Young…#Panthers | #KeepPounding | @AThielen19 pic.twitter.com/A7XcgJWSHY — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 21, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Young and other former Alabama players now in the NFL.

