Adam Thielen, Riley Reiff not practicing for Vikings

Wide receiver Adam Thielen and left tackle Riley Rieff were listed as non-participants in Wednesday’s practice, although that was only a walkthrough so their participation level in an actual practice was an estimation.

Thursday brought an actual practice, but no change in the status for either player.

Thielen remains out with the hamstring injury that’s kept him out of games since the team’s Week Nine loss to the Chiefs. He has practiced at points over that span, but the fact that he isn’t working this week means that there’s little sign that he’s going to be playing against the Lions this weekend.

Rieff suffered a concussion in last Monday’s loss to the Seahawks. There’s not much time for him to progress through the concussion protocol before this weekend. Rashod Hill stepped into the lineup when Rieff went down last week.

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph (knee) was also listed as out on Wednesday. Per multiple reporters, he was working with the team during the open portion of practice.