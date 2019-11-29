Adam Thielen returns to practice field

The Vikings took another step toward getting Adam Thielen back on the field.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Thielen returned to practice Friday, after missing the last two games and three of the last four with a hamstring injury.

They listed him as limited Thursday, but that was just an estimated report since they didn’t practice. He didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Running back Dalvin Cook was also on the field Friday, as the Vikings prepare for Monday’s game against the Seahawks which will be big as they jockey for playoff seeding.