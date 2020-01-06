Adam Thielen relieved to make big play late

The first quarter was one to forget for Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Fortunately, his plumbing skills and his quarterback came through, so he had a chance at a better memory.

Thielen fumbled on the third play of the game which led to a Saints field goal, and he was also called for holding, which wiped out a 12-yard run by Alexander Mattison. He knew he had to move on.

“I was just flushing the toilet,” Thielen said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “It’s a motto that I learned in college. I’m going to go flush it down the toilet and I’m going to go to the next play. I even made a motion like, ‘Hey, flush that, because for me it doesn’t matter what happened in the past.’ ”

He explained that at Minnesota State Mankato, they had a “mental coach” share that message with the team, and that they had a commode on the sideline to reinforce the message.

Thankfully he didn’t need a porcelain reminder Sunday, and he was on the receiving end of the 43-yard bomb from Kirk Cousins

“Kirk just threw a great ball,” Thielen said. “It was a perfect ball that really just dropped right in the bucket. Kudos to him.”

And with that splash play, the Saints’ season went right down the drain.