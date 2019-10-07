Adam Thielen proud of how Kirk Cousins, Vikings responded

Wide receiver Adam Thielen didn’t need to vent any frustrations about the passing game this Sunday.

Thielen had seven catches for 130 yards and quarterback Kirk Cousins was 22-of-27 for a season-high 306 yards in a 28-10 win over the Giants. Cousins and Thielen also hooked up for two touchdowns, which means that a week of calls for better execution and apologies from the quarterback could be put all the way in the past.

“I’m pretty proud of the guys in this locker room and the way that [they] responded, the way Kirk responded in just going out there and playing a really good football game,” Thielen said, via the Pioneer Press.

Cousins said he just went about his business this week and didn’t pay attention to anything unrelated to doing a better job on the field than he did in a Week Four loss to the Bears. He accomplished that mission and now heads home to take on a 3-2 Eagles team.