Adam Thielen: We probably have NFL's worst facilities, I don’t think anybody would argue that

The Panthers announced a plan to renovate Bank of America Stadium on Monday and according to one of the team's veteran receivers, that's a very good thing.

Adam Thielen noted that Carolina's practice facility — which is still housed at the stadium after plans for a separate facility at Rock Hill, S.C. were scrapped — needs to be updated.

“I think they’re behind a little bit as far as facilities,” Thielen told Alex Zietlow of the Charlotte Observer. “We probably have the worst facilities in the NFL right now, and I don’t think there is anybody who would argue that. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. You gotta go play football, and you gotta go win games.

“So it’s nice to hear that, the commitment to us as players and the coaching staff, ‘Hey, you guys are putting the work in, and we’re going to commit and provide you guys with better facilities and really give you the resources to go out there and win.’ So it’s exciting.”

On the most recent NFLPA report card, the Panthers received a C+ on their locker room, a C+ on their training room, a B on their weight room, and owner David Tepper received a D.

The Panthers have already started the process of making upgrades, with construction of a new field house set to begin after training camp this summer. But to do that, Carolina had to take down its old indoor practice bubble so the club currently does not have an indoor facility.

Thielen noted that’s “a little tough,” saying the team is “kind of making do with what we have as far as the locker room, and meeting rooms, and stuff like that.”

“I think they had plans in Rock Hill to build that facility, and then when that kind of fell through, they had to re-gameplan and figure it out,” Thielen said. “So again, it’s exciting to hear that they’re going to invest in the players and the organization, the staff. And I think everyone’s just excited to see that follow through and to get those resources to be at our best.”