Adam Thielen practices again for Vikings

The Vikings face a stiff challenge on Sunday at L.A., against the Chargers. They may be getting receiver Adam Thielen back for the game.

Thielen practiced on a limited basis on Thursday, his second practice of the week. He injured a hamstring in Week Seven against the Lions, and he tried to return two weeks later, at Kansas City. He hasn’t played since.

Thielen seemed to be on track to return for a Week 13 game at Seattle, but an apparent setback caused the Vikings to rule him out, after he’d been listed as questionable for the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Making Thielen’s availability a bit more important is the fact that receiver Bisi Johnson popped up on Thursday’s report as being limited with a quad injury.

Ten other Vikings are injured; the most significant is running back Alexander Mattison, who hasn’t practiced yet this week with an ankle injury.

Also limited in practice were cornerback Xavier Rhodes (ankle) and cornerback Mike Hughes (hip). Safety Jayron Kearse did not practice, due to a toe injury.

Fully participating in practice on Thursday were running back Dalvin Cook (chest), tight end Kyle Rudolph (groin), defensive tackle Linval Joseph (knee), defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (knee), defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (ankle), and cornerback Holton Hill (shoulder).