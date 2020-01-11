Adam Thielen playing through “deep laceration” on ankle

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will be playing today on an ankle that he cut badly on the practice field this week.

In a practice mishap, a teammate’s cleat cut through Thielen’s shoe and sock and gave him what a source tells PFT was a “Pretty deep laceration” near his ankle and heel area. He needed four stitches.

Fortunately, Thielen’s Achilles tendon was not injured, which some on the practice field feared when he went down grabbing his ankle.

The Vikings’ medical staff will wrap Thielen’s ankle, numb it and hope he can play through it effectively.

Thielen had an injury-plagued season but had seven catches for 129 yards in last week’s wild card game, and the Vikings will be counting on him today against the 49ers.