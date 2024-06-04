Adam Thielen: Panthers ‘probably have the worst facilities in the NFL’

There’s at least one Carolina Panthers veteran that was probably happy to hear about yesterday’s news.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen spoke with Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer in light of the organization’s proposed renovation plans for Bank of America Stadium. And, uh, let’s just say the 11th-year pass catcher would be welcoming to some change.

“I think they’re behind a little bit as far as facilities,” Thielen told Zietlow. “We probably have the worst facilities in the NFL right now, and I don’t think there is anybody who would argue that. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. You gotta go play football, and you gotta go win games.

“So it’s nice to hear that, the commitment to us as players and the coaching staff, ‘Hey, you guys are putting the work in, and we’re going to commit and provide you guys with better facilities and really give you the resources to go out there and win.’ So it’s exciting.”

The Panthers are in the process of updating their practice facilities in Charlotte, where they’re set to host training camp this summer. The team shared renderings of the proposed development at a Charlotte City Council zoning meeting a few weeks back—which included mock-ups of a field house, outdoor fields and a viewing deck for fans.

Construction on the area won’t commence until after training camp.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire