Adam Thielen: New offense was “attacking and attacking and attacking”

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings turned the page on the Mike Zimmer era on Sunday with a rousing 23-7 win over the Packers, the team that has dominated the division for a very long time.

The difference arose in large part from an offense that goes on the offensive.

“I’ve never been part of an offense that just was attacking, and attacking, and attacking,” receiver Adam Thielen said after the game, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “It didn’t matter the score. It didn’t matter the situation. We were attacking. It felt good.”

Thielen’s only coach in Minnesota was Zimmer. Which mean the offense was never attacking under the team’s former head coach.

The Kevin O’Connell-led Vikings generated 395 yards of offense, with an average gain of 6.5 yards per play. Receiver Justin Jefferson caught 11 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

The Vikings visit the Eagles next Monday night, in a rematch of the biggest game of the Zimmer tenure — which resulted in a blowout win for the Eagles and a berth in the Super Bowl.

