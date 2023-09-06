Adam Thielen limited, DJ Chark not practicing for Panthers

The Panthers are dealing with several injuries at wide receiver heading into quarterback Bryce Young's first NFL start.

Adam Thielen was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury. Thielen has been a regular participant in practice recently and the veteran is expected to be in the starting lineup agaihas been outnst the Falcons this weekend as long as he's healthy.

DJ Chark has been out for a while with a hamstring injury and he did not practice at all on Wednesday. Terrace Marshall made it three wideouts on the injury report as he was limited by a back injury.

Laviska Shenault, recent trade acquisition Ihmir Smith-Marsette , and rookie Jonathan Mingo are the other wideouts on the 53-man roster in Carolina.

Defensive end DeShawn Williams (illness) did not practice. Safety Sam Franklin (knee) was a limited participant.