Adam Thielen isn’t a fan of Lambeau Field

The Vikings and the Packers enjoy a fairly bitter rivalry. Minnesota receiver Adam Thielen recently threw a log on the fire.

Appearing on the Golf.com Subpar podcast, Thielen shared his views on Lambeau Field, Green Bay’s home stadium.

“There’s nothing better than leaving Lambeau with a victory,” Thielen said. “There’s literally nothing better. . . . The whole stadium’s not nice. There’s nothing fancy about it. It’s bleacher seats.”

The Vikings have a 2-1-1 record at Lambeau over the past four seasons. On Wednesday night, we’ll find out when the next installment of the series will happen in the stadium with bleacher seats.

Far more important than where the fans are sitting is who will be playing quarterback for the Packers. It’s still not known when we’ll know the answer to that question.

