Adam Thielen inactive for Vikings; Jadeveon Clowney, Jarran Reed active for Seahawks

The Minnesota Vikings officially declared wide receiver Adam Thielen inactive for Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. It’s the third straight game Thielen has missed due to a hamstring injury for Minnesota.

The Vikings promoted wide receiver Alexander Hollins from the practice squad ahead of the game and placed linebacker Ben Gedeon on injured reserve to free up a roster spot due to a concussion. Hollins gives Minnesota four active receivers for Monday night’s game alongside Stefon Diggs, Laquon Treadwell and Bisi Johnson.

Defensive tackles Linval Joseph (knee) and Shamar Stephen (knee), and safeties Harrison Smith (hamstring) and Anthony Harris (groin) had all been listed as questionable. All four are active and will play against the Seattle.

Defensive tackles Jayln Holmes and Hercules Mata'afa, linebacker Cameron Smith, tackles Oli Udoh and Aviante Collins and guard Dru Samia join Thielen on the inactive roster.

For Seattle, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and defensive tackle Jarran Reed are both active after being limited in practice all week.

Clowney is dealing with a sports hernia type of injury sustained in the Monday night win against the San Francisco 49ers three weeks ago. Reed injured his ankle last week against the Philadelphia Eagles when teammate Rasheem Green landed on his left leg. Clowney, Reed, linebacker Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) and defensive tackle Al Woods (ankle) had all been listed as questionable to play but all will suit up for Seattle.

Tight end Luke Willson will miss a second straight game due to a hamstring strain sustained against the 49ers.

Fullback Nick Bellore (quadriceps) and cornerback Neiko Thorpe (groin) were listed as doubtful and are out for Seattle. Receivers Tyler Lockett and David Moore, defensive tackle Poona Ford, backup center Jordan Roos, cornerback Tre Flowers and linebacker Shaquem Griffin had all been dealing with an illness during the week but are all active.

Running back C.J. Prosise, defensive end L.J. Collier, wide receiver John Ursua and guard Phil Haynes are healthy scratches for Seattle.