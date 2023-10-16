Adam Thielen having a career year in an otherwise ugly Panthers passing game

Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen is having a tremendous season.

If only the same could be said for anyone else on Carolina's offense.

Thielen caught 11 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, giving him 49 catches for 509 yards on the season. That means that at the age of 33, Thielen is on pace for 139 catches and 1,442 receiving yards, both of which would be career highs.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, the rest of the offense can't get much going. Thielen is over 500 yards and no other receiving on the team has even 200 receiving yards. Thielen has 49 catches and no other receiver on the team has more than 16. Thielen is a one-man gang in the Panthers' receiving corps.

At 0-6, the Panthers are the worst team in the NFL, and they're probably going to be playing from behind plenty this season, which means throwing the ball a lot and giving Thielen plenty of opportunities. Thielen is likely to finish the season with the best numbers he's ever had, on what might be the worst team he's ever played on.