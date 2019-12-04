Adam Thielen’s hamstring seems to be regressing, again

Last week, Vikings receiver Adam Thielen was participating in practice and possibly on track to play on Monday night. Then, on Sunday, he abruptly was ruled out for Monday night’s game in Seattle.

Then, on Wednesday, the Vikings said that Thielen wouldn’t have practiced at all, if they’d had more than a walk through.

The circumstances suggest another aggravation of the hamstring injury suffered nearly seven weeks ago. Which raises real questions about when he’ll return.

Thielen initially tried to return from the injury two weeks after first suffering it. He quickly exited after aggravating it.

The Vikings host the Lions on Sunday, before traveling to L.A. to face the Chargers. The Vikings finish with home games against the Packers and Bears.

They’ve come this far without him; it arguably makes sense to shut him down until the playoffs, as long as they keep winning regular-season games.

Also not practicing, if the Vikings actually had had a normal practice, would have been left tackle Riley Reiff (concussion) and defensive tackle Linval Joseph (knee). Five other Vikings would have been limited: running back Dalvin Cook (chest), defensive end Everson Griffen (knee), safety Harrison Smith (hamstring), defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (knee), and linebacker Eric Wilson (shoulder).