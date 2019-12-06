Adam Thielen doubtful for Sunday

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is set to miss another game on Sunday.

Thielen is officially doubtful on the Vikings’ injury report for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

That’s no surprise: Thielen hasn’t been practicing while he rests his injured hamstring, and the Vikings are highly likely to beat the Lions whether Thielen is available or not. They’d rather get him healthy for more meaningful games down the stretch and, they hope, in the playoffs.

Thielen initially injured the hamstring while catch a 25-yard touchdown pass in Week Seven against the Lions. He missed Week Eight, returned in Week Nine but got hurt early in that game, and hasn’t played since.

The Vikings also listed offensive tackle Riley Reiff as questionable.