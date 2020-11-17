Adam Thielen’s cleats pay tribute to the late Alex Trebek

Barry Werner
·1 min read

A: Adam Thielen.

Q: Who wore the best cleats in Week 11 of the NFL season?

No contest as the Vikings’ wide receiver wore the perfect footwear for Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Check out Thielin’s cleats that pay tribute to the memory of “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who passed away last week.

